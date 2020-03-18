Ibis Ripmo AF GX Get It

Best for: Weekend Warriors

The Ripmo’s wider gear range lets you tackle steeper climbs than the Fuse can. The standard air shock absorbs the impact on jumps, without sacrificing pedaling efficiency uphill. But for maximum bounce and bigger air over rougher terrain, upgrade

to the coil shock. Either way, beefier than normal brake rotors control the momentum.

[$4,295; ibiscycles.com]

