KeepR Get It

The Coolest Tote

Built with insulating foam, the KeepR drink-and-snack tote has nine storage bays that separate dry from wet—so a crusty baguette won’t mingle with a sweating bottle of wine. Add the IceR—an insulated pitcher that slides into the middle—to hold three pounds of cubes or keep 90 ounces of margarita chilled. Need more room? Yank out the organizer for 17 liters of space.

[KeepR, $80; IceR, $50; rovrproducts.com]

