Kokopelli Moki I Get It

A Blow-Up Boat for Weekend Warriors

Inflatable watercraft have long been limited to lazy lake days. While the Kokopelli Moki I expands in about five minutes, the 12-foot composite design is a legitimate four-season craft that works on lakes or rougher water.

[$799; kokopellipackraft.com]

