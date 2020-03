Lander Boulder Get It

A Light to Share

Take the rechargeable Lander Boulder camping and it cranks out 350 lumens of bright, diffused light. Like a smart bulb, you control its color and intensity with an app. Underneath the dust- and rainproof housing is a battery that can juice four phones at once.

[$100; lander.com]

