LG XBoom Go PL-8Get It
A Rugged Speaker
While it’s smart looking enough for a coffee table in a minimalist living room, the LG XBoom Go PL-8 is really an adventure-ready speaker that brings playlists to life around the campfire or lake. Meridian, the British audiophile brand behind the sound in Land Rovers and Jaguars, helped design the PL-8 to deliver warm, clear tunes—bookended by a pair of passive radiator drivers that push bass out. With a 15-hour battery, the water-resistant design will survive a sudden shower.
[$TBD; lg.com]
