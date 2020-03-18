LG XBoom Go PL-8 Get It

A Rugged Speaker

While it’s smart looking enough for a coffee table in a minimalist living room, the LG XBoom Go PL-8 is really an adventure-ready speaker that brings playlists to life around the campfire or lake. Meridian, the British audiophile brand behind the sound in Land Rovers and Jaguars, helped design the PL-8 to deliver warm, clear tunes—bookended by a pair of passive radiator drivers that push bass out. With a 15-hour battery, the water-resistant design will survive a sudden shower.

[$TBD; lg.com]

