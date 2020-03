Lost Surfboards Party Crasher Get It

The Do-It-All Ride

The Party Crasher surfboard blends unique maneuverability and speed with just enough float to get you into waves early. The agility comes from a deep single- to double-concave bottom that provides lift and blazing, down-the-line speed. Plus, a diamond-shape tail lets you crank out vertical turns easier.

[from $790; lostsurfboards.net]

