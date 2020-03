Microsoft Surface Earbuds Get It

The Better Buds

The outside of the Microsoft Surface Earbuds provides plenty of space for tapping or swiping between functions, while mics let you hear conversations clearly. Sweat-resistant with an eight-hour runtime, they work with virtual assistants from MS, Amazon, and Google.

[$250; microsoft.com]

