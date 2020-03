Mountain Hardwear Mineral King 3P Get It

Best for: Newbies

Most beginner tents have a flimsy build. But this one’s smart, sturdy design will last, and the poles are interchangeable, making setup easy for rookies. Mesh walls preserve views while keeping bugs out, and a rain fly attaches quickly if the weather turns overnight.

[$300; rei.com]

