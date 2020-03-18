Mythic Ultra 360 Get It

To lock in a 32-degree rating in a 14-ounce sleeping bag, Rab needed more than just top-notch insulation. It developed an industry first—a bag that not only prevents heat from escaping to the outside but also reflects your body’s warmth. So while the 900-fill, efficient mummy shape fights convective heat loss, a liner made of threads coated in titanium fires radiant heat back at you with negligible additional weight. The result is a minimalist’s dream: the Mythic Ultra 360—a three-season bed that’s as packable as a summer bag.

[$550; rab.equipment.com]

