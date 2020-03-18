Nike React Infinity Run Get It

Best for: Newbies



The key when you start training is logging pain-free miles. During testing, Nike’s version of a beginner’s stability shoe earned 52 percent fewer injury complaints compared with a traditional build. The 10.3-ounce React Infinity Run is designed to prevent overuse injuries, but unlike shoes that control your motion, this is a smooth-riding, softly cushioned runner with a secure feel, using a wide footprint and springy midsole foam. Nike’s thin, stretchy tongue and a plastic heel-anchoring bar help lock in your foot.

[$160; nike.com]

