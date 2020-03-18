Gear

2020 Spring Gear Preview: The Best Bikes, Boards, and Bots for Beginners and Pros

Nike React Infinity Run
50
Courtesy Image 26 / 50

Nike React Infinity Run

Get It

Best for: Newbies

The key when you start training is logging pain-free miles. During testing, Nike’s version of a beginner’s stability shoe earned 52 percent fewer injury complaints compared with a traditional build. The 10.3-ounce React Infinity Run is designed to prevent overuse injuries, but unlike shoes that control your motion, this is a smooth-riding, softly cushioned runner with a secure feel, using a wide footprint and springy midsole foam. Nike’s thin, stretchy tongue and a plastic heel-anchoring bar help lock in your foot.

[$160; nike.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Gear