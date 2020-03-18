Orvis Recon Get It

A Rod That Flies Straight

Since accuracy is something even seasoned vets can struggle with while casting, Orvis engineered it directly into this rod. The Orvis Recon dampens tip vibration, so you drop flies where you want them without affecting the rod’s power and flex. The secret is a round carbon-fiber shaft, which uses a military-grade resin with an unmatched strength-to-weight ratio so it won’t deform under stress. The result: casts that track with near-perfect alignment to your motion, which rookies and pros alike can appreciate.

[$429; orvis.com]

