Outdoor Research MicroGravity Jacket Get It

A Breathable Shell

The three-layer Outdoor Research MicroGravity Jacket is made with an electrospinning process that produces a better-breathing waterproof membrane, which means rain beads up and rolls off while water vapor is vented from skin so you won’t get clammy. This stretchy polyester build is up for technical adventures, like climbing a mountain or biking to work, but its softshell feel is comfortable enough for in-town errands or dog walking, too.

[$249; outdoorresearch.com]

