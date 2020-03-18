Patagonia Storm Racer Jacket Get It

The Ultimate Trail Layer

Designed to go over a hydration vest, the Patagonia Storm Racer Jacket has a novel dual-front-zip design for quick access to energy bars and hydration. Yank a zipper down to chest height, then pull what you need from the vest underneath without breaking stride. The zippers also act as a fast heat dump when you get cranking. The light (seven ounces) three-layer, 100 percent recycled-nylon waterproof hooded jacket tucks away in its own stuff sack, making it the perfect emergency shell to pack just in case.

[$250; patagonia.com]

