Pivot Switchblade Team XTR Get It

Best for: Experts

For seasoned riders who want one bike for the whole mountain, the Switchblade lets you roll on 27.5-inch-diameter tires, up to 2.8 inches wide, or 29ers up to 2.6 inches, so you can crush any trail. Fox’s electronic suspension (optional) reacts within 3 milliseconds, smoothing out the ride.

[$8,999; pivotcycles.com]

