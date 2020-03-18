POC Tectal Race SPIN NFC Get It

A Smarter Lid

We’ve seen high-tech bike helmets that will contact a loved one if you crash, but the POC Tectal Race SPIN NFC takes it a step further. With a built-in Recco reflector that communicates with search and rescue teams, and a medical ID chip—neither of which have to be charged—this mountain bike helmet enables help to find you and access critical medical history even if you’re out cold when they arrive. To help keep either tech from being necessary, POC’s SPIN system works with silicone pads, to deflect the impact energy that causes brain injuries away from your skull.

[$220; pocsports.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!