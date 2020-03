Primus Firestick Get It

A Lighter Fire

This stove is barely over three ounces and four inches long, yet its design makes camp cooking easier. The steel Primus Firestick’s three pot supports click closed for storage, but open those arms and they help shield the flame from wind while a regulated valve keeps the fire consistent, even in the cold.

[$90; primus.us]

