Red Paddle Co. 11’3″ Sport SE Get It

Best for: Experts

For experienced paddlers, this inflatable touring board is designed to go faster and farther, with a long nose that cuts through the water with more glide per stroke. A deck mount up front accepts a GoPro to catch the ride, and in the tail, the texture of the grip changes, so you’ll feel where your rear foot is when nailing step-back turns.

[$1,499; redpaddleco.com]

