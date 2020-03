Saucony Endorphin Pro Get It

Best for: Experts

Saucony built the midsole of this marathon shoe with a carbon-fiber plate, which lessens the amount of energy required to run. At 7.5 ounces, the Endorphin Pro also has a foam ramp that, like a lever, converts your stride’s power into forward momentum. The shoe’s ride is efficient, especially at faster speeds.

[$200; saucony.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!