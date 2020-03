SIC Maui Okeanos Air-Glide Get It

Best for: Weekend Warriors

To ride most inflatable SUPs you need to pump them to about 20 PSI, but the rigid skin on the Air-Glide is rideable at 15, saving time and arm power. It’s shorter, narrower, and quicker than newbie builds, with three fins that track straight through water.

[$880; sicmaui.com]

