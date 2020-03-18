Skydio 2 Get It

Best for: Experts

Starring in your own action movies means using a drone smart enough to fly itself. The Skydio scans the terrain for obstacles at a million points per second, constructing a 3-D model of the world around it. Then it bobs and weaves its way through the environment—at up to 36 mph for 23 minutes—chasing you on a run, bombing downhill, or ripping waves all while filming at up to 45 megapixels from six cameras.

[$999; skydio.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!