Specialized Fuse 27.5 Get It

Best for: Newbies

Those new to riding trails will appreciate the Fuse’s build, which puts your center of gravity farther back for better uphill traction. A SunRace and Shimano drivetrain, instead of a generic one, and hydraulic disc brakes, rather than mechanical ones, help you ride with confidence, and the 2.8-inch-wide tires create grip for laying into corners.

[$1,250; specialized.com]

