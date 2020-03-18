Stages Cycling StagesBike Get It

A Realistic Rider

Unlike the spin class standard, the StagesBike has the fit and feel of a real road bike. Built to stream Zwift workouts to your tablet, the adjustable crank arms, saddle, and drop handlebars mean all that’s missing is a breeze. Dial in the resistance through electronic shifters—up to 3,000 watts—and the power meter’s visual display shows your effort.

[$2,800; stagescycling.com]

