Suunto 7Get It
A Tenacious Tracker for Experts
Unlike basic fitness trackers, the Suunto 7 doesn’t stop at counting steps or calories burned. It monitors 70 sports—from cycling to swimming—logging the exercise data serious athletes need while training. And you can leave your phone behind: With off-line mapping, the watch marks your route, which is handy on those trail runs that are out of cellular range.
[$499; suunto.com]
