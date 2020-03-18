Suunto 7 Get It

A Tenacious Tracker for Experts

Unlike basic fitness trackers, the Suunto 7 doesn’t stop at counting steps or calories burned. It monitors 70 sports—from cycling to swimming—logging the exercise data serious athletes need while training. And you can leave your phone behind: With off-line mapping, the watch marks your route, which is handy on those trail runs that are out of cellular range.

[$499; suunto.com]

