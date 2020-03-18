Thule RoundTrip Bike Duffel Get It

A Smarter Bike Bag for Experts

When tackling the mountain becomes a serious, daylong event, save time and frustration by taking just one bag to the trailhead. The lid of the 55-liter Thule RoundTrip Bike Duffel quarantines sweaty clothing after a ride, and a dedicated shoe pocket prevents trail gunk from ruining your change of clothes. Inside, a system of 17 flexible pockets holds a helmet, tools, nutrition, and other gear, with a bright lining that makes it easy to spy what you need without digging around.

[$120; thule.com]

