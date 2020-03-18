Wilson Luminous Basketball Get It

A Flashy Basketball

The channels between the panels of the Wilson Luminous Basketball have a reflective coating that’s baked into the composite leather skin. During the day, it looks like a bad-ass indoor-outdoor ball, but hit the iridescent lines with a smart phone’s camera flash and they light up with a rainbow effect, lending a new dimension to photos of your 3-pointer form, backyard tomahawk jams, or finger-spinning tricks.

[$30; wilson.com]

