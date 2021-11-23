2021 Men’s Journal Holiday Gift Guide: Best Gifts for Men

Want to approach the gift-giving season with supreme confidence? Use our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. This comprehensive rundown of the coolest, most drool-worthy gifts of the year is brimming with the best gifts for men, from the winter warrior and home cook, to the music lover and spirits snob.

We matched the best gifts for men by archetype to help guide your search. Here’s a glimpse at what the following 42 gift ideas will cover.

For the winter adventurer: Carefully curated gifts for cold-weather warriors that will have them slaying all sorts of snow sports.

Carefully curated gifts for cold-weather For the hunter: Modern materials and updated options mean it’s time to consider some upgrades to your tried-and-true hunting kit.

Modern materials and updated options mean it’s time to consider some upgrades to your tried-and-true hunting kit. For the home chef: Stock your kitchen with quality tools both classic and cutting edge.

Stock your kitchen with quality tools both classic and cutting edge. For the aspiring audiophile: Lean into listening with these top sound machines.

Lean into listening with these top sound machines. For the fitness fanatic: Work up a sweat this winter with this wide range of fitness tools.

Work up a sweat this winter with this wide range of fitness tools. For the spirits snob: Enhance your cocktail hour with these top-shelf booze selections and essential pieces of barware.

Enhance your cocktail hour with these top-shelf booze selections and essential pieces of barware. For the hard-to-please guy: Everyone has a friend on their list who seems to have everything. Delight those demanding dudes with one of these picks.

Best Gifts for Men: 2021 Men’s Journal Holiday Gift Guide

1. Lynx BoonDocker

Lynx is the mainstay snowmobile brand in Scandinavia (where they know a bit about snow), but its ultra-burly sleds are just now hitting the U.S. market. The powder-ready BoonDocker pairs a smooth and responsive Rotax 850 E-TEC engine with a short-tunnel chassis for agility in deep snow, and chunky Kashima front shocks that can withstand a barrage of hard hits.