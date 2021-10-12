2021 Style & Design: Eye-Popping, Life-Changing Gear You Need

For our 2021 Style & Design awards, we cherry-picked the best-designed products that solve problems with game-changing solutions so elegant they have a style all their own.

We broke it down into the major themes, starting with e-machines, including electric pickups that’ll smoke your guzzler and great new innovations on snow, surf, and wrist.

Then we highlight the carbon fiber phenomena: There’s nothing this material can’t make light, strong, and covetable.

In a year of great exploration, we pay homage to getting off-road. Run, pedal, throttle, and UTV your way off the straight and narrow.

Conversely, in a year stunned by global pandemic, we’re setting our sights on the other side with travel gear—hardy stuff that’ll outlast your great-grandkids on their travels.

Of course it wouldn’t be Style & Design without some serious tech. We cover A/V goods in the form of five sensory boosters to take you places you’ve never seen or heard.

And lastly, we hit modern home essentials so you can cook and caffeinate like a Jetson.

2021 Style & Design: Most Eye-Popping, Life-Changing Gear and Gadgets

Year of the E-Truck: E-Pickups Offer a Spark of Innovation for Truck Lovers

Alpha Motor Inc. Wolf Electric Truck

The Plug-in Multi-Tool Pickup

We are entering the era of the electric pickup. And while the plug-in trucks announced so far smash the fossil-fueled paradigm, they conform to an ongoing trend: They’re really big. But not every e-truck needs to be gargantuan. Such is the statement made by Alpha Motor Inc.’s Wolf Electric Truck. With dimensions akin to the midsize fun trucks of decades past—think ’90s Japanese imports—the Wolf should be able to zip through modest-size ranch gates and regular-size parking spots with ease. That’s about all that’s retro, though. Alpha plans to build the Wolf in the United States in single or dual motor (four-wheel drive) versions, and power it via a 75- to 85-kWh lithium-ion battery with up to 275 miles of range. Plans call for its own solar panel, and more add-on utility features than a Swiss Army knife. The California-based start-up hasn’t yet produced an actual vehicle—but we have high hopes that the Wolf will signify a sweet spot for electric pickups moving forward.