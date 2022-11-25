With the new Ducati DesertX adventure bike, the brand hopes to revive its Dakar Rally and Desert Sled in a more purposefully tailored package than the current optional trim available for the entry-level Scrambler. Bold Stormtrooper-esque styling harkens back to enduro designs of the 1980s, while crash bars and a skid plate contribute to an overall aesthetic that never fails to turn heads, even among members of the motorcycle-ignorant populace.

The Ducati DesertX is available in either Star White Silk that highlights a pair of headlights that mimic a robot’s eyes, or an RR22 livery that references Audi’s RS Q e-tron racecar. The upright, angular profile represents a marked departure from the Scrambler and falls more in line with the newly redesigned Monster—but also creates a bit of an optical illusion.

Make no mistake, this is a big bike, comparable in size to the Multistrada with a standard standover seat height of 34.4 inches. At 445 pounds and with 9.8 inches of ground clearance, the DesertX’s center of gravity should seemingly ride high up. And yet, the old Ducati magic produces a continuously surprising level of refinement that helps to set this bike apart even more than the futuristic design.

Italian for Overlanding

Cradled within the crisp plastic and steel trellis frame, a 937cc Testastretta V-twin cranks out 110 horsepower and 68 pound-feet of torque. Those figures should sound familiar since the DesertX borrows the powerplant from the base Monster, Multistrada V2, Hypermotard, and SuperSport 950. And exactly this type of increasingly modular engineering at Ducati should hopefully signal new levels of reliability under Volkswagen AG’s ownership, as the Desmodromic valves only require checking clearances every 18,000 miles—music to ADV rider ears. An optional titanium Termignoni race exhaust setup also helps to improve the engine’s soundtrack, though not to an overwhelming or unlivable volume.