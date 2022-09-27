The Ducati Monster took a major evolutionary step in 2021, abandoning the trellis frame that propelled naked motorcycles to stardom over a quarter-century ago. It got its Monster moniker as a reference to the bike’s Frankenstein nature: A parts-bin collection of various engine, transmission, and cooling components are pieced together within the original nest of metal bars. Now, the 2022 Ducati Monster Plus receives entirely new packaging. Here’s a look inside.

The 2022 Ducati Monster Plus has a smoother aluminum truss with styling highlighted by a “Bison” 3.7-gallon gas tank that shifts the overall profile noticeably upward, a serious departure from previous generations. Borrowed from Ducati’s Hypermotard and SuperSport 950 models, a 937cc Testrastretta four-valve twin with cylinder heads attaches directly to the frame and boosts output to 111 horsepower and 69 lb-ft of torque.

The new-to-Monster mill pumps out gobs of low-end torque but still prefers the higher rev range, while excellent throttle modulation throughout allows for a choice between easy acceleration or the gut punch of a hard launch at nearly any moment. A six-speed gearbox provides excellent shift pedal engagement and a new quickshifter function renders the adjustable shift lever largely irrelevant for smooth up and down shifts while in motion. Tall gear ratios do cause a fair amount of sputtering and lurching at low speeds, though, which leaves the scheming Monster sick of city commuting and longing to claw through the canyons or possibly even head out for some track days.

But the drivetrain’s sportier inclinations make the new bike’s more upright riding position somewhat confusing. The handlebars are higher and positioned backward, the narrow-waisted seat is scooted forward, and the Bison hump all depart from the original Monster’s exposed sportbike-meets-cafe-racer heritage. Instead, the Monster now hews closer to Hypermotard, Streetfighter, and Multistrada styling—a new design that contributes noticeably to riding dynamics.