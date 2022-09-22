There’s quite a bit to love about the newly refreshed 2023 Genesis G90 E-Supercharger AWD. It’s a sumptuous sedan perfect for cruising in style. Naturally, there are bells and whistles galore. But perhaps the sweetest optional extra on the brand’s flagship sedan is that there are none. With most luxury models, the options and packages are seemingly endless and increasingly costly. But the Korean maker has adopted a different philosophy: If you buy their top-of-the-line, everything comes standard.

Power and Performance

Under the hood of this road-going schooner, sits a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 beefed up with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system the brand calls an “e-supercharger,” which yields 409 hp and and 405 lb-ft of torque. Not too shabby. With the help of an eight-speed automatic transmission, the 2023 Genesis G90 E-Supercharger AWD will saunter from 0-60mph in a tick or two under five seconds—again…not too shabby.

While the G90 is fairly quick, nothing about it feels sporty, nor should it. That’s not the point. The power is purposeful and part of the curated, opulent experience.

Driving some rain-soaked roads in and around Miami, the G90 does nearly everything you ask of it with fluidity and grace. It’s controlled in corners, but not tight, and while the steering feels slightly dull, it’s precise. Plus, thanks to the addition of rear-wheel steering and a 12 percent stiffer chassis, compared to the previous version, the nearly 208-inch keel feels more like a clipper than supertanker.

The eight-speed automatic’s shifts are rather suave and the start-stop energy-saving function is one of the most seamless we’ve experienced. To keep the G90 sailing smoothly, front-facing cameras evaluate the road surface for bumps and the multi-chamber air-suspension adjusts in anticipation of jolts, mitigating all but the most cavernous pot holes.