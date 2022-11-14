Sure, taking an SUV to the track seems silly…perhaps to the point of absurdity for most folks, but absurdity is the whole point of a Lamborghini. Beautiful, flying wedges capable of speeds mere mortals shouldn’t travel define the brand and their entire supercar lineup. It’s why we love them. And why we really love the 2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante.

To be certain, most owners of the brand’s new Urus Performante will never venture beyond public roads. A shame…così è la vita!

But buyers who do are in for a helluva track day, and the new ‘rally’ mode will have them searching out every dirt road in a 20-mile radius for some slip-slidey fun.

What’s New

Lambo says, even on the same tires, the new Performante is three seconds faster around Porsche’s Nardò test track than the regular Urus, and on its new specialized Pirelli Trofeo R tires, it’s quicker than the original Hurucan LP610-4—a hard fact to fathom given Performante is roughly 1800 pounds heavier.

Even more mind blowing is that the speed isn’t derived through raw power. The engine is the same four-liter, twin-turbo V-8 used in the previous Urus. Though it’s been tuned up slightly to increase the output a mere 16 more horsepower for a total of 657 and 627 lb-ft of torque. But thanks to those few extra horseys and some near-magical engineering, Lamborghini has managed to shave off three tenths of a second off the 0-60mph time, now advertised at 3.3 seconds.

Similarly, Lamborghini reduced the weight 100 pounds—most of that from eliminating the air suspension in favor of steel springs, which sharpens the handling and overall feel as does the 0.8-inch lower ride height and 0.6-inch width increase.