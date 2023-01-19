You never know what you’ll encounter at Outdoor Retailer (OR). Split skis, electric motorcycles, burly overland vehicles that have tracked all seven continents, and even a llama or two. These were just a few of the sights at the 2023 Outdoor Retailer Snow Show this year.

The epicenter of the outdoor industry, OR returned to Salt Lake City in January, showcasing the latest gear and innovations from skis to avalanche packs and everything in between.

After being held in Denver over the past few years, it was a bit of a Utah homecoming for OR this winter as it returned to the Salt Palace Convention Center. Men’s Journal was on-site checking out the new gear coming down the pipeline for outdoor enthusiasts. Here are 10 of the coolest things we saw at the 2023 Outdoor Retailer Snow Show, available now or later this year.

Coolest New Gear at 2023 Outdoor Retailer Snow Show

1. Split Skis Freetour

You know splitboards. Now a new company is looking to spearhead split skis—which separate in the middle underfoot with a cascade connection latch. The connection ensures the skis are stiff when skiing while making transportation easy while separated. So far, they’ve been tested with paramilitary troops who can parachute easily with the skis on their packs, then assemble them to skin or ski through mountainous terrain. An Innovation Award winner at the show, they’ll appeal to anyone looking to travel easily with skis.

[From $1,299; splitskis.eu]

2. Ride Vest 15+ Avalanche Bag

As more and more people venture into the backcountry to recreate, avalanche airbags are a safety tool growing in popularity with trekkers, skiers, and snowmobilers alike. Arva premiered its new Arva Ride Vest 15+, offering 15 liters of storage in three compartments for avalanche gear as well as six front pockets for food or gloves. Lightweight and compact, the one-size-fits-all vest airbag integrates with Arva carbon CO2 canisters and can carry skis or snowboards diagonally on the back.

[$749; us.arva-equipment.com]

