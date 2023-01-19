10. Jack Wolfskin Tapeless 2.0 Jacket Get It

Based in Germany, Jack Wolfskin is another Innovation Award winner with this new sleek, waterproof Tapeless 2.0 Jacket. The windproof, waterproof jacket is created with welded seams and overlapped stitching, ensuring the jacket is sealed up tight against the elements. Saving 60 feet of seam sealing tape per jacket, the garment still manages to be breathable and move with you in the wild.

[$479.95; us.jackwolfskin.com]

