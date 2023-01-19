3. Safeback SBX Avalanche Survival Pack Learn More

Another favorite new avalanche safety tool we spotted at the 2023 OR Snow Show was the new Safeback vest. Safeback partnered with travel bag company Db to create a fresh take on traditional avalung technology, where a long tube with a bi-valve lets you breathe air from your snowpack, then exhale CO2 into an exhaust port that empties away from your face. The vest holds avalanche gear and works like an airbag with a ripcord on the shoulder, offering an extended 90-minute air supply of oxygen during an avalanche burial (as opposed to the standard 15 minutes). Unlike the avalung, there’s no tube that goes into your mouth. It pumps air through an intake window in the back of the pack, providing it through the shoulder straps for the user. After five years in development, it’s expected to hit the market later this year.

