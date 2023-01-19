4. Dynafit Tigard 130 Alpine Touring Ski Boot Learn More

Tired of watching alpine boot brands “poach” backcountry ski boot technology, Dynafit went ahead and premiered its version of an alpine boot that’ll hit the market this year. Designed with 130 mm of flex and four buckles for a stiffer fit, the Tigard uses Grilamid material and carbon fiber to achieve power transfer similar to downhill boots while still providing pin binding compatibility and grip outsoles for the backcountry. The boot also has the famed Hoji lock for a walk and ski mode that lets you go from the lift to the backcountry with ease.

[$899; dynafit.com]

