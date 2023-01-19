5. Cardo Systems Packtalk Outdoor Get It

Communication on the mountain can be spotty at best when skiing—and nothing ruins a good day on the slopes like getting separated from your friends. The new Cardo Systems Packtalk Outdoor aims to solve this problem with its wireless communication device. Operating independently of cellular or internet signals and attachable to a helmet, the wireless intercom lets users talk hands-free through a JBL headphone in their helmet. Ideal for skiing, hiking, biking, and snowmobiling, the system works off a dynamic mesh communication where 15 people can connect within a range of 0.6 miles.

[$249; cardosystems.com]

