6. Land Energy Electric Motorcycle

Land Energy is on a mission to make motorcycles more accessible to everyone. The Cleveland-based company showcased its new transitional E Moto ecosystem with a portable power platform called CORE. The sleek-looking E Moto offers three different ride modes—e-bike, moped, and motorcycle—that lets you ride in a variety of ways while reaching up to 70 mph and 120 miles on a full charge. The bike’s batteries are swappable and can also power laptops, cell phones, or RVs.

[From $7,800; landmoto.io]

