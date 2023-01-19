Gear

Coolest New Gear We Saw at the 2023 Outdoor Retailer Snow Show

Land Energy Electric Motorcycle at the OR.
6. Land Energy Electric Motorcycle

Land Energy is on a mission to make motorcycles more accessible to everyone. The Cleveland-based company showcased its new transitional E Moto ecosystem with a portable power platform called CORE. The sleek-looking E Moto offers three different ride modes—e-bike, moped, and motorcycle—that lets you ride in a variety of ways while reaching up to 70 mph and 120 miles on a full charge. The bike’s batteries are swappable and can also power laptops, cell phones, or RVs. 

[From $7,800; landmoto.io]

