7. Grand Trunk Evolution 20 Down Hammock

Everyone loves a good hammock session, but not in the winter. Grand Trunk is looking to change that with this new RDS Certified 650+ down-fill hammock. The hammock has an under/over quilt down fill blanket and an upper zipper to provide a comfy night down to 20 degrees. This innovative hammock is ideal for shoulder season and even winter campers. Plus, it eliminates the bunching you get with using a sleeping bag in a hammock while offering reliable warmth and blanket-like comfort.

[$379.95; grandtrunk.com]

