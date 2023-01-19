8. Limber Bows Get It

No one has really tried to improve upon the classic trekking pole—until now. The Limber Bow is a funky-looking wood walking stick (or bow) that pushes back when you use it. Founder John Hermanson was onsite at OR showcasing his creation. The curved bows are intended to give hikers, trail runners, or cross-country skiers more of a workout. Made from four different types of wood, carbon fiber, and fiberglass, these handcrafted twists on traditional trekking stick are super stiff and can support your body weight when you lean into them on the trail.

[$916; limberbows.com]

