A winner of the 2023 Innovation Award at the show, the new G3 R3 Skis are 100 percent recyclable without compromising weight, flex, or durability. As sustainability becomes a leading factor in the outdoor gear sphere, G3 takes this to a new level with these good-looking skis that incorporate a proprietary R3 recycling process into the build. After the skis have served their purpose, they can be sent back to R3 where they’ll separate each eco-friendly piece of the ski to reuse or recycle. These skis should be hitting the market later this year.

