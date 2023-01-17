The new 2024 Corvette E-Ray follows the McLaren Artura into the world of hybrids—and also breaks entirely new ground, both for Corvette and supercars the world over.

Corvette has probably been the most anachronistic brand in the automotive world. It’s made by the same label that brings you Silverados by the hundreds of thousands. This isn’t Ferrari funding its Scuderia race team, a consumer car maker that seems to exist solely to finance Formula 1. It’s General Motors, as unexotic as your next can of Coca-Cola.

Yet, somehow Corvette continues to nip at the heels of exotics, a Midwestern rube busting through the chainlink meant to keep the automotive riff-raff from soiling the manicured lawns at the world’s most elite concours. And this happened yet again in 2019 when the C8 Corvette broke all convention by using a mid-engine design, rather than a rear-engine layout. It, too, delivers blistering, world-class-slaying performance at prices that should make the Ferraris and McLarens of the world blush.

Now, Corvette is doing it again. Here are the 2024 Corvette E-Ray deets you need to know.

7 Fast Facts About the 2024 Corvette E-Ray

1. It’s the First-ever AWD Vette.

By adding a 160-horsepower electric motor to the front axle, in combination with the extant Corvette’s 6.2-liter, 495-horsepower V-8, for a total of 655 horsepower, Corvette says the E-Ray will be the fastest production two-seater in the brand’s 70-year history, gunning down 60mph in 2.5 seconds and a quarter-mile in 10.5 seconds. What’s key here is that’s not even the most horsepower in a current model. You can get a Z06 version with 670 horsepower, but all-wheel drive rather than rear-wheel drive puts the E-Ray’s juice into the pavement, so it’s quicker than the Z06. By embedding the car’s batteries in the floor and moving its electric motor up front, we’re betting the E-Ray also has even better fore-aft weight distribution, too.