Best for Design Connoisseurs GET IT!

Reidel “Fire” Whiskey Glasses

Distinguished by its dynamic, flame-like style, this Georg Riedel-designed set was inspired by the Art Nouveau period. They present a contrast to Riedel’s purist wine glasses and sturdier “Louis” and “Spey” ranges.

Get It: Pick up Fire Whiskey Glasses ($120 for 8) at Touch of Modern