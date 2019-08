Best Gag Gift GET IT!

“Probably Whiskey” Enamel Camp Mug

This 16-ounce camp mug is sure to get a giggle around the campfire and even around the house. It’s made of enamel-coated cold-rolled steel, so it’s durable and sturdy.

Get It: Pick up this Enamel Camp Mug ($18) at Amazon

Check out all the products and gear we’ve selected for Men’s Journal readers

SEE ALSO:

Get Exclusive Whiskeys Delivered Worldwide From The Whisky Barrel

15 Amazing Gifts For the Whiskey Lover

Home Bar Essentials: Everything You Need to Make Great Cocktails