22 Amazing Gift Ideas For The Gamer In Your Life

4K HDMI Cable 6 ft GET IT!

Gaming with the best possible visual clarity means you need the right setup. Just because you have the TV to do so, doesn’t mean it will go to 4K immediately. Not all HDMI cables output at 4K quality. This one does and it will last, making those gaming moments a lot more enjoyable.

Get It: Pick up the 4K HDMI Cable 6 ft ($12) at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out some of our other great Gift Guides below

18 Great Gift Ideas For Kids

The Ultimate Mother’s Day 2019 Gift Guide For Men

Whiskey Gift Guide: 25 Best Bottles To Give This Year

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!