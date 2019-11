DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for PS4 – Magma Red GET IT!

Grab a new controller for that gamer with a little style. Why go for the typical black PS4 controller when there’s this slick red one out there?

Get It: Pick up the DualShock 4 Wireless Controller – Magma Red ($44; was $65) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!