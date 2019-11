HORI Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Wheel GET IT!

Chances are good that if you own the Switch, you have Mario Kart to make parties a little more wholesome but wildly competitive. Race with your favorite Italian plumber with a greater ease thanks to this low-key racing wheel.

Get It: Pick up the HORI Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Wheel ($12) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!