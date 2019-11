PowerA Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch GameCube Style GET IT!

Some folks may not like the Switch controller but they really love the Gamecube controller from their youth. Enjoy all the new Switch content you can possibly ingest with this Gamecube-styled controller.

Get It: Pick up the PowerA Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch GameCube Style ($20; was $25) at Amazon

