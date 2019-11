Seagate Game Drive for Xbox 4TB External Hard Drive Portable HDD GET IT!

Games are huge now. And the bigger the game collection, the more space is needed. With this portable hard drive formatted for XBox, you can add a ton of memory space and never worry about running out.

Get It: Pick up the Seagate Game Drive for Xbox 4TB External Hard Drive Portable HDD ($113) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!