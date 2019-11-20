22 Amazing Gift Ideas For The Gamer In Your Life

Super Mario Maker 2 GET IT!

Anyone that plays a Nintendo system has played Mario for ages and will continue to do so for ages to come. And this game is like a dream come true for Mario fans. Make your own Mario levels in the style of many different Mario games. And you can play levels made by others. So basically, Mario never has to end. What gamer wouldn’t want that?

Get It: Pick up the Super Mario Maker 2 ($57; was $60) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!