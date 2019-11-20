22 Amazing Gift Ideas For The Gamer In Your Life

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller GET IT!

There are plenty of casual gamers out there. But there are also those who game like it’s their job. They compete to be the best. For those folks, this controller will be a great gift. They’ll be able to customize it to get the setup they prefer for a better reaction time. Any advantage they can get, the better.

Get It: Pick up the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller ($180) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!